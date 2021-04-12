Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied poses for a picture with a national flag at his campaign headquarters in the capital Tunis on September 15, 2019, as exit polls ahead of the preliminary results for the polls predicted him to be "first in the first round". - Kais Saied, an independent 61-year-old law professor and expert on constitutional affairs, and jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui, behind bars due to a money laundering probe, the two anti-establishment candidates in Tunisia's divisive election on September 15, claimed to have won through to a runoff after polling closed in the country's second free presidential poll since the 2011 Arab Spring. (Photo by MOHAMED KHALIL / AFP)