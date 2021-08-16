After a recession in 2020, the first in 25 years, Africa is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2021, according to a report by Financial Afrik. This is what the British firm GlobalData said in a report published on August 9. According to the agency, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and South Africa should achieve the strongest growth on the continent, driven by the recovery of global demand, the recovery of commodity prices and oil. These five countries will see their GDP grow by more than 4% in 2021.

