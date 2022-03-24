On March 24, 25, and 26, will be held at the Palais des Congrès, the 9th National Days of Diasporas and Africa, JNDA 2022. An edition placed under the sign of ambition.

On March 24, 25, and 26, the JNDA will highlight the major players in the relationship between Africa, the African diasporas, and France through conferences, debates, exchanges, animations, and workshops in various emblematic places in Bordeaux.

Initiated by the Club des Bâtisseurs (formerly Club-BordeauxCameroun-France) and developed in recent years with the support of the City of Bordeaux and Bordeaux Metropole, the Journées Nationales des Diasporas et de l’Afrique (JNDA) have been held annually since 2013. These first eight editions have allowed Bordeaux to become the « capital » of African diasporas in France and Europe, making Bordeaux the epicenter of a reinvented relationship between Africa, France, Europe, and the World.

« The creation of the JNDA nine years ago, on May 25, 2013, the 25th of May which was the day of creation in 1963 of the Organization of African Unity, which became the African Union, marks the will of Africans to achieve, in unity, the project of an economically viable, strong, and emancipated Africa. An Africa of which the Diaspora has become the 6th Region » recalls Pierre de Gaëtan Njikam, founder of the JNDA, also Municipal and Metropolitan Councilor of Bordeaux General Director of the Pierre Castel Fund – Acting with Africa.

« The JNDA has become, year after year, a unique space, in which thousands of participants transcend political, ideological and religious divides, to produce, together, an autonomous and structuring word of the links with Africa”

Carried by leading personalities, year after year, these meetings set and testify to a vision: to make Bordeaux, the place where, with the African diasporas, reinvent a relationship between Africa, France, Europe, and the rest of the world. « The JPDA has become year after year, a unique space, in which thousands of participants transcend political, ideological and religious divides, to produce, together, an autonomous and structuring word of the links with Africa, » continues the former deputy mayor of Bordeaux. Yes, the place where the diasporas strive every day to build new bridges to strengthen economic, academic, cultural, and human links with guests from various backgrounds and leading personalities.

Placed under the sign of ambition, the 2022 edition will be declined around 3 strong times: Cultural: Valorize the African thought; Economic: Engage new partnerships with Africa; Popular: Promote the artistic, sports, and cultural dimensions

« An economic ambition, first, to make this event in future years an unmissable event at the international level for all the major actors of the relations between Africa, France, and Europe, underlines the organizers. These days will also be placed under the sign of the union of peoples through a real popular festival shared with the inhabitants of the city of Bordeaux, a unique opportunity to spread the African culture so dear to us. Finally, this new edition of the JNDA, and its future occurrences, have been designed to become the essential business meeting and a fabulous showcase for all those who wish to strengthen their positions or partnerships between our two continents. On the way to Innovative Partnerships with Africa!

For more information: https://www.jnda2022.fr/presse/

