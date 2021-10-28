Africa’s largest e-learning event, the 15th eLearning Africa conference will be held from May 11-13, 2022 at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda. A key event to understand what tomorrow’s education will look like.

Organized by the events specialist ICWE, eLearning Africa was founded in 2005. It held its first conference in 2006 in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital as well as the headquarters of the African Union. Since then, the annual event- a home for ideas and new solutions for education, training, and skills development in Africa-has made its mark in many of major African cities: Nairobi, Accra, Dakar, Lusaka, Dar es Salaam, Cotonou, Windhoek, Kampala, Cairo, Port Louis, Abidjan, and Kigali… In fact, by hosting eLearning Africa for the second time (after the 2018 edition), the capital of the land of a thousand hills is cementing its reputation as « Africa’s Innovation City, » as the city is known for its ICT-based initiatives in a variety of sectors and services. More broadly, Rwanda has an excellent record in terms of e-learning in Africa with programs such as « Smart Classroom » and « One Laptop per Child », which are all digital solutions to support school learning.

The theme for the 2022 edition: « A New Purpose for Education »

Centered on the theme « A New Purpose for Education », the 2022 edition of the eLearning Africa conference, the first post-COVID, will address several major themes such as « the development of a single African market, […] the use of technology by African countries to meet their specific needs in context » but also, current events, « the challenges facing African countries in the aftermath of the pandemic », say the organizers. eLearning Africa’s founder and CEO, Rebecca Stromeyer, said in a statement last August she hoped the conference would help to establish “a new purpose for education” by fostering in-depth discussions on “the post-COVID world.”

True to its successful model, eLearning Africa is expected to be a fruitful exchange of ideas with a diverse and stimulating program of workshops, plenary sessions, debates, and a ministerial roundtable: a meeting of African ministers of ICT and education who will discuss key themes related to education, training, skills, and technology before the official opening of the conference. Pre-conference workshops will also provide an opportunity for a small number of lively and focused discussions in various fields. In addition, a large exhibition and demonstration area will be available for leading international and African organizations from various sectors to showcase their educational and technological solutions. And in the event that the hefty three-day conference program leaves time for participants, they can still enjoy the bustling streets, ridges, valleys and lush hills of Kigali, one of Africa’s most attractive cities. Not to mention hiking tours to see the world-famous mountain gorillas, only a two-hour drive from the Rwandan capital.

Since its inception, eLearning Africa has provided foreground educational and technological data to over 18,000 participants in a rapidly changing world

