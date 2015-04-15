Le Gabon renforce ses activités écotouristiques dans les parcs nationaux
Un programme de gestion et de valorisation touristique des parcs nationaux vient d’être lancé au Gabon. Il s’inscrit dans le cadre du Programme d’Appui à la Gouvernance Sectorielle, financé à hauteur de 20,5 millions d’euros dont 16 millions par l’Union Européenne et devrait participer au développement de l’écotourisme et à la lutte contre le chômage.
Promouvoir l’écotourisme et sécuriser les écosystèmes
Avec l’appui financier de l’Union Européenne, l’Agence nationale des parcs nationaux (ANPN) a lancé un programme local devant permettre une meilleure gestion et valorisation touristique et scientifique des parcs nationaux du pays. Notamment les parcs de Minkebé, Mwagna, Ivindo, Lopé, Waka, Birougou et les Plateaux Batéké. La valorisation de ces aires protégées s’inscrit dans le cadre du Programme d’Appui à la Gouvernance Sectorielle (PAGOS), financé à hauteur de 20,5 millions d’euros dont 16 millions par l’Union Européenne (UE).
Les principales activités qui seront menées par l’ANPN dans le cadre de la mise en place de ce programme concernent la création et l’animation des comités consultatifs de gestion des parcs nationaux, la mise en œuvre et le renforcement du programme de surveillance aérien des parcs, le transfert de savoir-faire pour une meilleure maitrise des études d’impacts environnementales dans les zones périphériques et tampons des parcs nationaux, ainsi que la définition du schéma directeur d’urbanisme du village de la Lopé, lequel accueille environ 1000 touristes annuellement.
Selon Jean Baptiste Souarcini, chef de service aménagement à l’ANPN, ces activités vont permettre une meilleure gestion et valorisation touristique et scientifique des parcs nationaux gabonais, en favorisant l’implication des populations locales à la gestion des parcs. Selon lui, il s’agira également d’inciter les parties prenantes au respect de la réglementation et le renforcement des missions de surveillance aérienne pour une meilleure protection des écosystèmes.
Accueillir 100 000 touristes par an d’ici 2020
Il s’agit aussi de booster le développement des activités touristiques dans les parcs nationaux. Le défi du Gabon étant de réussir à accueillir, d’ici 2020, 100 000 touristes par an dans ses parcs et sur ses 800 km de plages de sable fin. La réalisation de cet objectif n’est envisageable que dans une perspective de préservation des ressources naturelles du pays. Un programme de conservation et de valorisation sur 10 ans a été lancé afin de doter le pays d’infrastructures d’accueil de qualité.Les 13 parcs nationaux du Gabon, riches d’une diversité végétale et faunique dont une population d’environ 40 000 éléphants, occupent 11% du territoire nationale.
Par Pierre Eric Mbog Batassi
